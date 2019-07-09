New Balance Drops New “Runs In The Family” Spot Starring Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is an enigma. From dropping Jordan Brand for New Balance to leaving both the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers high and dry for the LA Clippers, The Claw makes moves that leaves the masses scratching their heads in bewilderment.

Regardless to how we may feel about the choices he makes there’s no denying that the man rarely makes a mistake as is proof by his NBA Finals Championship and Finals MVP trophy. Banking off Leonard’s recent accomplishment New Balance has dropped a new “Runs In The Family” themed commercial spot featuring the likes of Francisco Lindor, Jamie Foy, and of course Leonard amongst others, and features a brand new track courtesy of Jaden Smith?! When’d he become a part of the New Balance family?! We ain’t hatin’ though.

Check out the new New Balance spot below and let us know if this is enough to sway you to put down the Nikes and adidas in turn for a pair of NB’s.