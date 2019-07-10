Machine Gun Kelly ft. Trippie Redd “Candy,” Rass Kass “F.L.Y.” & More | Daily Visuals 7.9.19

Now that his latest album Hotel Diablo (a play on his famous Eminem diss track “Rap Devil”) has hit the streets, Machine Gun Kelly is on his grizzly dropping visuals in support of his latest project.

Linking up with Trippie Redd for the video to “Candy,” MGK tackles the issue of drug use and floats around the isles of a pharmacy where SNL star Pete Davidson hands out controlled substances like, well, candy.

Back on the West Coast, Hip-Hop OG Rass Kass returns to show and prove that his pen is still as sharp enough to cut through the pages in his black-and-white clip to “F.L.Y.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Salaam Remi and Joell Ortiz, Cassie Veggies featuring Dom Kennedy, and more.

MACHINE GUN KELLY FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “CANDY”

RASS KASS – “F.L.Y.”

SALAAM REMI & JOELL ORTIZ – “KEEP’N ON”

MEREBA FT. JID – “SANDSTORM”

CASEY VEGGIES FT. DOM KENNEDY – “STOP PLAYIN”

SEANTHOMMONEY – “FORD FOCUS”

LILA IKE – “WHERE I’M COMING FROM”

HUSH – “MXNXPXLY FAMILY”

Q MONEY – “SIPPIN (PATRON)”

JESSB – “MOOD”

SAWEETIE – “MY TYPE”