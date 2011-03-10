Lil Kim Remakes Keri Hilson’s “Pretty Girl Rock” [Audio]

Lil Kim Feat. Keri Hilson “Kimmy Girl”

Kimberly Jones is back with another remake, this time of Keri Hilson’s “Pretty Girl Rock.”

The Queen Bee, whose hard copies of Black Friday were received in the mail this week, is back after releasing her take on Rihanna’s “Man Down.”

Now on her version of “Pretty Girl Rock” dubbed “Kimmy Girl”, Lil Kim spits,

“Do the Kimmy Girl….My name is Kimmy, flyer than a frisbee/Boys in Miami wanna see me in my Vickies…Might do a little dating like my girl Chili/But I’m already taken, married to Mister Benji…”

Check out Lil Kim’s version of “Pretty Girl Rock” below.