Cut The Check: Spinderella Suing Salt-N-Pepa For Unpaid Royalties

You absolutely hate to see it. Spinderella is suing Salt-N-Pepa for unpaid royalties. Recently, the group’s longtime DJ left the group (or was fired, depending on who you ask), but now she wants the coins she believes she is owed.

According to TMZ, Spin believes she been getting hit with the jig since at least 1999. That’s when a ‘Best of’ album dropped that she claims she was told she would be getting one third of the royalties and a $125K payment. But she did not.

The lawsuit also claims that she got fleeced by getting excluded from Salt-N-Pepa’s VH1 show (she only appeared as a guest) and was eventually paid less than one third of the group’s appearance fee.