Don Cheadle Cast To Co-Star in LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’

For the first time in more than a decade LeBron James was not headlining the NBA Playoffs. But that didn’t stop his name from being a topic of discussion ever since the Los Angeles Lakers season came to a whimpering end.

Aside from his name constantly being mentioned whenever rumors of free agents signing with the Lakers was being discussed, The King’s Space Jam 2 and who will be cast to star alongside the NBA champion has been the talk of tinseltown. After NBA and WNBA stars such as Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Diana Taurasi have been confirmed to participate in the upcoming film, Deadline is now reporting that Academy Award nominated actor Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda) has been cast to take part in the Ryan Coogler produced film.

Going from Disney/Marvel to Warner Bros., huh? Cheadle getting that big time paper. We ain’t counting his money though. It’s all love.

No word yet on what role the Don will be taking on as “Cheadle’s role is being kept under wraps” but we’re sure that director Terence Nance won’t be wasting the Oscar nominee’s exceptional talents in the big budget block buster.

One of the few questions left for basketball fans is will LeBron James debut some new classic kicks in Space Jam 2 like Michael Jordan did (Jordan XI‘s) in the original film back in 1996? Guess we’ll have to wait till the summer of 2021 to find out.