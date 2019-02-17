Don Cheadle Rocked ‘Protect Trans Kids’ Tee On ‘SNL’ & Trump Is Big Mad, Twitter Reacts

Don Cheadle hosted last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live and won the Internet in the process. Not only did his “Protect Trans Kids” tee shirt win praise, he expertly trolled President Trump, who happens to be big mad at SNL, again.

THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

The renowned actor rocked the tee before introducing music guest Gary Clark, Jr. He didn’t even say anything about it, and the message was sent.

Then during the close of the show, Cheadle rocked a Russia hockey jersey with the name Trump (with a backward “R”, no less) on the back and the no. 45. This man is now legend.

Don Cheadle wore a Soviet Union hockey jersey with “Trump” and “45” on the back at the end of SNL after hosting. Shade level: Masterful pic.twitter.com/hrDjPRulXy — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 17, 2019

As for Cheeto, he’s big mad that Saturday Night Live gets to mock him because, ya know, the first amendment. Go figure.

