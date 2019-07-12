Idris Elba Says Meghan Markle Sent Him A Playlist For The Royal Wedding

Even though she probably had the queen’s staff at her beckon call, Meghan Markle made sure everything was perfect at her ceremony. Her master of ceremony got specific orders for the vibes.

Huffington Post is reporting that Idris Alba was sent a playlist by the Duchess of Essex prior to her big day. The actor turned DJ detailed managing the music at her royal wedding in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra. While he didn’t spill all the English tea he did reveal some tidbits of her regal request.

“There was some West Coast on it” he said. When pressed further on the topic he made it clear we wouldn’t be getting much more insider information. “I’m not gonna put their business out there like that. Seriously, ask Meghan and Harry.” Before changing topics he did add that one song that really went off was “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston.

This booking aligns well with his recent Netflix series Turn Up Charlie where he plays a DJ and part-time nanny. The Duke and Duchess celebrated their one year wedding anniversary in May while Idris and his love Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot in April.

Photo: WENN.com