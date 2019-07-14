Soulja Boy Getting Out Of Jail Early Because, Good Behavior

Soulja Boy will soon be able to remove himself from that list of currently jailed rappers. SB is on court to be released about a little under 5 months early.

Thanks to being well behaved, amongst other things, the “Turn My Swag On” rapper was sprung on Saturday (July 13).

Reports TMZ:

According to jail records … the rapper’s set to be released today, after just a little more than 3 months locked up, despite being sentenced to 240 days for a probation violation. Do the math … that’s 146 days of early freedom.

The L.A. Sheriff’s Dept. tells us Soulja is getting sprung early thanks to a combination of good behavior, time served and overcrowding.

We broke the story … SB was hit with a sentence of 240 days in jail and 265 days of community service for violating his probation in April.

Has SB learned his lesson? Time will tell.