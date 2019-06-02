Incarcerated Rap Faces: 11 Rappers Who Are Currently In Prison

Rappers and prison is a trend that really needs to stop. Currently, there are numerous rap artists stuck on involuntary vacations for a plethora of reasons, great and small.

While plenty are in jail for something like parole violation, others are locked up on more heinous charges, like murder. Keep this in mind when proclaiming “Free [Insert Rapper’s Name Here]” to whoever may be listening.

It’s not cool bigging up a potential and allegedly homicidal maniacs or sexual predators, just saying.

Peep a who’s who of notable rappers currently in the clink and why below. More times than not, they have no one to blame but themselves.

Photo: Getty