Kim Kardashian Offers Support To Help Release C-Murder From Prison

Kim Kardashian is lending her support to Master P and family to assist in the release of P’s younger brother, C-Murder.

On Sunday (Aug 16), Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to announce the next case that she will be working on to exonerate the prisoner who due to corruption was unable to receive a fair trial, saying she’s going to put her resources along with Master P, Monica, and others toward helping free C-Murder.

“Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson, and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller,” Kardashian wrote. “My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

In addition to announcing that C-Murder, whose real name is Corey Miller, is the recipient, Kardashian also revealed why she chose him as a recipient noting that evidence has been questioned in the case and that eyewitnesses have since recanted their testimony about pinning him to the crime he was convicted of committing, not to mention jurors allegedly being pressured to vote guilty.

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict,” Kim Kardashian wrote. “True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller be returned home to his kids.”

Monica took to Instagram to respond to the news that Kim Kardashian was lending support to the efforts that her and Master P’s team has been working on for years, adding that Kardashian’s support is helping Miller’s case get the attention it deserves.

“@cmurder & I are bonded by truth, honesty & Loyalty ! There’s never been a promise broken & I vowed to seek help,” Monica wrote. “After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent… I shared that There are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury! Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this. I’ve locked arms with @kimkardashian, @jessicajackson, @edyhaney and all those who believe in Corey and are ready to fight to #FreeCoreyMiller”

C-Murder, who is currently serving life in prison, also took to Instagram to respond to the news thanking Monica for continued support throughout the years.

“Moses when they took me I told you go live your life because you didn’t deserve what the system was about to do to me,” C-Murder wrote. “You still stood for me, without me asking created a team that could change the outcome of a very unfair fate! You been Forever Tru, One in a Lifetime!! @monicadenise got em saying #FreeCoreyMiller”

Before his incarceration, C-Murder was signed to No Limit Records alongside Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Fiend, and many others. C-Murder’s biggest record to date is “Down For My N*ggaz” featuring Snoop Dogg, which Snoop played during his iconic Verzuz battle against DMX.