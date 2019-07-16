LAPD Reportedly Still Investigating Nipsey Hussle & Associates For Gang Ties

The world is still grieving the tragic loss of the philanthropist/entrepreneur/rapper Nipsey Hussle since he was murdered back on March 31. While fans from all over are still screaming “The Marathon Continues,” the LAPD is reportedly following that with the investigation still continues.

I spent weeks following up on a tip that authorities in Los Angeles had been investigating the slain rapper Nipsey Hussle and his properties, looking into whether they were a hub of gang activity…https://t.co/x5uvtJLjzP — Tim Arango (@tarangoNYT) July 16, 2019

According to a New York Times report, LA authorities, and the city attorney’s office are still investigating whether or not the strip mall location that was the home of the late rapper’s Marathon clothing store was ground zero for “gang activity.”

The Times also reports, the investigation began before his death, and his murder apparently encouraged investigators to push on to prevent other acts of violence on the property.

Per The New York Times:

According to the city authorities and others briefed on the matter, they had an open investigation into Hussle, his property and his business associates to determine whether the strip mall at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue was a hub of gang activity.

The investigation into Hussle’s empire, which the city has not publicized, continues in the wake of the killing, raising the possibility that the city will take action against the rapper’s remaining business partners. As part of the investigation, the city pressured Hussle’s former landlords to evict the rapper and his associates. Instead, the landlords sold the property earlier this year to Hussle and a group of investors for $2.5 million, according to public records.

City Council member, Marquees Harris-Dawson revealed he has been working for years to get the details on the investigation on Hussle’s behalf.

His alleged killer, Eric Holder, has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, plus possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty but was later indicted by a grand jury during a May 9 court appearance, Holder is still awaiting trial.

