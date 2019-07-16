What’s Free: Meek Mill’s Lawyer Asks For 2008 Conviction To Be Dismissed

While Meek Mill continues to maximize his time as a free man he is still in a fight with the criminal system. His legal team is taking another route to get him off the hook.

Billboard is reporting that the Philadelphia MC’s lawyer will be requesting that his 2008 conviction be overturned at an appeals court today (July 16). The original charge was for gun and drug possession and has kept him on probation since. The arresting badge, Reginald Graham, claims he pointed a gun at them but Meek’s rendition of the story varies greatly.

But as previously reported the arresting officer’s account of the incident has come under question. The now retired lawman landed on a list of officers who the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office deemed as having credibility issues. The allegations include theft, misconduct and lying on the witness stand. Additionally Graham reportedly admitted to being dishonest when taking a lie detector test. He has since denied any wrongdoing in the “I’m A Boss” rapper’s arrest.

To make things even more convoluted the presiding judge’s integrity has also come into question for being biased against Meek. According to multiple sources, she once asked him to record a rendition of Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee.” When he turned her down she allegedly responded, “suit yourself.”

Meek’s team is asking that he be tried by a new magistrate; the office District Attorney Larry Krasner is also in agreement. Hopefully the state Superior Court will use some common sense when reviewing both requests.

Photo: DJDM / WENN.com