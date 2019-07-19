Irv Gotti & Ja Rule Denied Entry Into Da Club, Naturally 50 Cent Pounces

Tupac said it best: some things will never change.

Even after more than a decade after their much publicized beef seemingly came to an end (least on records they did), 50 Cent continues to troll Irv Gotti and Ja Rule every single chance he gets and when video of Irv and Ja getting denied entry into S.O.B’s was released you knew Fiddy was going to have a field day with it.

Taking to IG to mock and clown his fellow Queens brethren for not getting that good ol’ VIP treatment once reserved for “the world’s most talented record label, Murder Inc.,” 50 played the clips of Irv and Ja getting into an argument with security at S.O.B.’s while cracking up without a care in the world (we’re surprised no one tried to get 50 Cent to play a hyena in The Lion King with that signature cackle of his).

“Let me take my shirt off cause i’ma do nothin’!” Fif commented in a clip of Ja attempting to remove his garment at the entrance of the club only to leave it on before bouncing. “Exclusive footage of nothin’! Ni**a doing nothin’!”

Can’t even front, the commentary from Fif was kinda funny.

Though we know that they don’t try to, Irv Gotti and Ja Rule just be making it too easy for 50 to roast them sometimes. Between stuff like this and the Fyre Festival struggle, they just give the “Heat” rapper too much ammunition.

Check out the posts below and let us know if you think these men will ever squash their drama.