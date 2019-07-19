Morehouse College Students Say Male Faculty Members Sexually Harassed Them

Morehouse College finds itself at the middle of tackling a controversy, this after a pair of students claim a male faculty member sexually harassed them. DeMarcus Crews, who works in an administrative directorship role at the college, has been placed on unpaid leave while officials continue to investigate.

In a statement school officials released Wednesday, they did not mention the employee’s name. However, 11Alive was able to confirm that the employee is DeMarcus Crews.

On the school’s website, Crews is listed as the Assistant director of Student Services. His LinkedIn profile lists his title as the Interim Director of Department Housing and Residential Education.

Late Tuesday night, a student, who doesn’t give his name, posted a confessional-style video on Twitter, that quickly went viral.

“Since the second semester of my freshman year, I was assaulted by a staff member at Morehouse College by the name of DeMarcus Crews,” the student said.

The student says he’s battled drug abuse and depression as a result of his interactions with Crews.

The student, which Buzzfeed News identified as 20-year-old Michael Key, says Crews attempted to force him to come out as gay. Key says he made officials aware of the harassment back in January 2018 but seemingly ignored his pleas. He has since retained the services of a lawyer and launched a GoFundMe to earn funds to pay off legal fees.

Another student, only known as Bryson, made a video similar to Key as well alleging that Crews assaulted him.

Crews has not responded publicly to the claims.

Please get Morehouse’s attention. Myself and other students have suffered too long!! pic.twitter.com/KGmoquTCvW — Three-fifth’s of a man I believe’s the phrase (@GrindAlways__) July 17, 2019

