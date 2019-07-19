Eddie Murphy In Talks With Netflix For New Stand Up Special [Video]

One of comedy’s greatest talents might make his much anticipated comeback. Eddie Murphy is hinting at returning to stand up comedy.

As spotted on TMZ the legend is contemplating doing a comedy special. On a recent episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, he caught up with his longtime pal Jerry Seinfeld. In a teaser clip the two are seen driving in a Ferrari when Jerry points out the obvious.

“You know you not doing stand up drives people crazy; you know that?” Jerry asked. Thankfully Eddie’s response gave his fans some hope. “I’m going to do it again. Yeah – everything has to be right. You got to get up there and start working out. The only way you can get an act [together] is to go to the clubs and work out. Yeah I’m going to do that again” he revealed. Considering his last special Raw debuted in 1987, this news came to many as a shock. While he did not confirm any specifics TMZ says a project is on the way.

According to the celebrity gossip site Murphy has been in talks with Netflix. Their source says the negotiations have reached up to $70 million for the special. While the payout sounds like the streaming giant is jumping out the window, let’s not forget Dave Chappelle cashed out in 2017 with a reported 60 million check for a three project deal.

Hopefully Eddie will be making a return to the stage soon; minus the full leather outfits. Take a stroll through memory lane with his iconic ice cream bit from Delirious below.

Photo: Brian To/WENN.com