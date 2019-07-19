Jordyn Woods Says Dad “Would Be Proud” of Appearance In Rick Ross Video

Kardashian nemesis, Jordyn Woods popped up in photos with the bawse Rick Ross and had the internet buzzing. Now relax, the two were just on the set of his latest video, and she claims her late father would be “proud” that she is starring in it.

Rick Ross is currently prepping to drop Port of Miami 2, the sequel to his debut album so yeah it makes perfect sense he’s gonna have visuals to accompany it. TMZ exclusively reports that everything came together when Woods and Ross connected after a taping of Hip Hop Squares. It was Jordyn’s mom who revealed while they were talking that her late husband — who died from cancer when Jordyn was 19 — was a big Rozay fan.

Per TMZ:

Sources close to Jordyn tell TMZ … she recently met the ‘Miami’ rapper while the two were doing an episode of VH1’s “Hip Hop Squares.” They got to talking and Jordyn’s mom, Elizabeth Woods, brought up the fact her late husband loved — LOVED — RR’s music.

Everyone exchanged numbers on the game show set, and they kept in touch. Soon after, Rick expressed to Jordyn he had a great opportunity for her … and wanted her to be the leading lady in his newest music vid.