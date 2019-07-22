The Fix: Man Who Instigated A$AP Rocky Brawl Will Not Be Charged

Sweden’s justice system is looking funnier in the light. The man who allegedly instigated the brawl that landed A$AP Rocky in a real-life episode Locked Up Abroad will not be charged.

This despite video that makes it seem like he was the aggressor, not the Harlem rapper, who played peacemaker before having to deliver a fade.

Reports TMZ:

Swedish prosecutors just said they believe the guy who harassed Rocky attacked his bodyguard in self-defense, after being pushed and lifted by his neck. The initial video does not show anyone getting physical with the guy, but prosecutors have drawn that conclusion.

To the contrary, you hear Rocky in the first video trying to diffuse the situation, saying no one wants to go to jail.

Nevertheless, prosecutors say the guy was acting in self-defense when he hurled his headphones at Rocky’s bodyguard, cutting his head.

Even TMZ has clearly pointed out the jig:

Here’s the bizarre part … the bodyguard has already been CLEARED by Swedish authorities. So, on the one hand the bodyguard acted appropriately, and on the other he incited the violence and caused the other guy to act in self-defense. In other words, it doesn’t make sense.

Swedish officials maintain they are holding Rocky because he is a flight risk, and he has yet to be charged.

Worse for Rocky, it seems like Donald Trump and the State Department’s clumsy dealings with Sweden may have made prosecutors stauncher in their intent keep the rapper locked up.