Semmi Back: Arsenio Hall Will Reprise Iconic Role In ‘Coming To America 2’

The character who gave us classic insults as “rhinoceros pizzle” and “sweat from a baboons balls” will be coming back. Deadline reports Arsenio Hall’s character Semmi will be in Coming To America 2.

In what should have been a no-brainer from the start, Hall is officially on board and will be joining Murphy on his latest adventure in the Craig Brewer-directed film. He will reprise his role as Semmi, the trusted aide and terrible advisor to Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy). In the movie, Akeem learns he has a long lost son and must return to America to meet the possible heir to his throne.

While it has been speculated for months, Deadline can confirm that Arsenio Hall has officially closed his deal to reprise his role as Semmi, the best friend and trusted aide to Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem, in Paramount’s Coming To America 2, which Craig Brewer is directing based on a screenplay from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Murphy is producing the pic with Kevin Misher, while Barris will serve as executive producers.

The news of Arsenio Hall’s return to Coming To America 2 follows reports of Eddie Murphy looking to return to the world of standup comedy. Rumors are swirling that Netflix has offered the comedian $70 million for several comedy specials. As for the sequel to the 1988 original comedy, it’s set to arrive in theaters December 2020.

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty