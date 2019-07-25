Stan Lee To Have A Bronx Street Named After Him

In a year that’s seen Wu-Tang Clan and The Notorious B.I.G. have districts and streets named after them, it’s only right that another beloved figure in the culture get the same treatment. No, he wasn’t a rapper but his imagination helped make the hardships of our childhood’s a bit more bearable. We’re talking about Stan Lee.

The man behind the creation of some of your favorite childhood superheroes such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Incredible Hulk and the X-Men just to name a few, is now about to have a street in the Boogie Down Bronx renamed after him.

According to The New York Post, the the City Council approved a motion this past Tuesday (July 23) to rename University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th Street, “Stan Lee Way” in honor of the comic book legend. While many are familiar with Stan Lee’s New York roots they didn’t know that Lee went to DeWitt Clinton high school in the Bronx and lived on the stretch of road at 1720 University Place.

The only thing holding up the renaming becoming official is Mayor DeBlasio’s John Hancock on a piece of paper. But this is the same man that made marijuana semi-legal on the streets of New York so we consider this to be a done deal.