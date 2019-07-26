Fabolous Denies Split From Emily B, Threatens To Sue For “Deflamation”

After all that, it was recently reported that Fabolous and Emily B have split and that he was already on the rebound. However, the Brooklyn rapper says the report is false.

Late last year, Fab was indicted on domestic violence charges against his longtime girlfriend and a baby mama. But back in March, he pleaded guilty to harassment, avoiding jail time in the process.

Sources tell TMZ that the couple has split, and the Brooklyn rapper has been actively dating other people.

Fabolous and Emily B have been together over a decade and they have a pair of sons together. But the tumultuous relationship includes incidents were Fab was seen threatening her and her family on video and word that he allegedly knocked out her front teeth.

You can see a photo of Fab breaking bread with a mystery woman right here.

However, Fab took to Instagram to vehemently deny the report. “I LOVE YOU EMILY ❤️ That @tmz_tv story is fake. I never told anyone I split up from Emily. And I wasn’t on a date. That whole story is made up. #TMZ,” wrote Fab on the caption of an IG post that itself says, “I’ve never said I Split up From EMILY. I love EMILY BUSTAMENTE!!!”

But Fab wasn’t done there, following with another post threatening legal action. He added, “These blogs are making fake stories & breaking up families. Complicating people’s lives for a story!! For some clicks.

@tmztv_ ran a baseless story with no confirmations from me or @emilyb_ I LOVE EMILY B. ❤️”

This aforementioned post was also of text that partially reads, “@TMZ posted a lunch meeting I had wit a Female Teacher & said I was on a date & added a bogus story that I cut off or split from EMILY. This is Deflamation [sic] of Character!!!!”

Surely Fab meant “defamation,” but it may also provide insight that he was heated when typing that up. He added “I’m going to reach out to my lawyers to take action!!”

Fab also hopped on Instagram Live to plead his case (see on the flip). As for Emily, her feed is still selfied out. Stay tuned.

