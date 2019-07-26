CLOSE
Lil Wayne Hops on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” [Listen]

Weezy chewed on some farmers gum and spit out some seed shells in the booth on this one...

Well, Dave East may not be a fan of Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road” but Lil Wayne seems to have grown fond of the Hip-Hop-Country crossover cut. Tunechi has put on his cowboy boots to hop on the growing bandwagon.

In a leaked version of the latest remix to “Old Town Road,” Lil Wayne replaces Ramsey’s verse with his own and adds his two cents to the track auto-tune style. Kicking some country references that a millennial or two may not get right off the bat kicking off his verse with,”I backed the horses in the back and she took me for a pony/Uuh, she got that honky-tonky, I met her on Farmers Only.” Ha! Clever intro from the newly self-proclaimed “Lil John Wayne.”

Check out the latest remix below and let us know if this joint is something you can vibe to.

