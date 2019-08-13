T-Pain really carved out his own niche in the Hip-Hop & R&B game when he introduced auto-tuned songs and melodies in the mid 00’s and though you’d think he’d be set for life because he was dropping hits and featured on every other record, Teddy Pendergrass eventually found himself with rabbit ears for pockets.

In a revealing and humble interview with The Breakfast Club, the R&B artist from Tallahassee explained how a gang of ill-advised personal and business decisions led to him from splurging on ridiculously big diamond chains to borrowing money just to feed his family.

Still, Pain remains in good spirits and with good reason. From explaining how his wife allows them to have threesomes with other women to learning that family is more valuable than material things, T-Pain shows that he’s more focused on the positives that life has to offer than the negatives it’s introduced him to.

Here are the 7 things we learned from T-Pain on The Breakfast Club.

1. Wifey Powered

T-Pain admits that in the before he blew up he quit the music game a “hundred times” but would keep on mushing after he’d text his wife that he was ready to quit. She’d reply with “No you’re not.” Thanks to her the battery in his back kept going and he eventually broke through.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »