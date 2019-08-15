Nicki Minaj Tells Rick Ross To “Sit His Fat Ass Down” [Listen]

It seems Nicki is flying that better later than never flag. Onika address the line that Rozay shot her way in song while in “conversation” with Joe Budden.

As spotted on Hip-Hop N More Onika is not biting her tongue. On the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast she spoke on Rick Ross’ “Apple Of My Eye”. In the 2017 track Rozay spoke on warning Meek Mill about falling in love with Minaj. “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki / Instead of beefin’ with your dog, you just give ’em some distance”. The “Megatron” rapper let everyone know that the Miami MC might be talking out of place. She detailed how he encouraged him to date her early on.

“I went and sat down in a meeting with Obama, President Obama and Ross was there and texted dude after the meeting like, ‘Yo, this chick is a keeper,’” she explained to Budden. “I saw the text myself with my own eyes. ‘This chick is a keeper. She went in a room full of rappers and spoke to Obama and the first thing out of her mouth was about you and figuring out your probation situation and why you’re still on probation after all these years.’ And then you come out on an album when it’s time to sell some weak ass f*cking album and try to disrespect Nicki Minaj. What?”

She also accused him of clout chasing when speaking on his long time Rap rival 50 Cent. “And now you trying to disrespect 50? Try and hope that 50 would respond to your nonsense this time? Boy, sit yo fat ass down”.

You can listen to her commentary below.

