Nicki Minaj Says ‘The Breakfast Club’ Banned Her, Charlamagne Says “Nah”

Nicki Minaj has been busy airing out anyone she thinks has slighted her. Yesterday (August 14), the Queens rapper claimed The Breakfast Club banned her, but Charlamagne Tha God has gone on the record to dispute her allegation.

Charlemagne get so excited when he thinks some1 bout to say smthn negative about me 😭 that tail get to wagging, that lil pussy get to poppin, he get to giggling 😂They banned me from the show but always talkn bout me. I’m pullin up cuz we in NY soon. I’d rather be invited tho js — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) August 15, 2019

Just prior, Nicki accused Charlamagne of starting the hate train against her, which he also denied.

However, Charlamagne insists she was never shunned on his show.

“There was never a problem with her,” Charlamagne told Page Six. “We never banned her from the radio station. There is not a consequence to what she has said now, or in the past. I don’t know why she is saying that.”

Charlamagne went on to compare what she is doing to pro wrestling and welcomed the idea of her coming on The Breakfast Club.

But if and when she does return to the show, will she try to talk over everyone like she did on Joe Budden’s podcast? Just asking.

Nicki MInaj’s last visit to The Breakfast Club was back in 2012, when she got mad at Angela Yee and DJ Envy for not having seen the “Freedom” video.