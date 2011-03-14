Behind The Scenes of E-40 ft. Black C, Guce & Yung Jun – “My Money’s Straight” [Video]

E-40 has got his money straight on this one!

Check out this BTS video of E-40’s “My Money Straight” featuring Black C, Guce and Yung Jun below.

While on the set, 40 and the crew talk about the concept of the video and give a little preview of the actual music video.

“My Money Straight” is off E-40’s upcoming album Revenue Retrievin’ Overtime Shift (out March 29th)

Peep More New Videos On Hip-Hop Wired Here.