Rapper Lil Dell Is On The Run After Getting Hit With Murder Charges

It seems that when Florida Hip-Hop artists talk that talk they mean it. One performer in question is now on the lamb for allegedly catching a body.

As spotted on HipHopDX is reporting that Lil Dell has booked it to an undisclosed location after being charged with first-degree murder. ABC3 Florida is reporting that the 19-year-old Pensacola musician, along with three other suspects, is responsible for the shooting of Elizabeth Harris at a nightclub back in May. His co-conspirators Tequan Warren, Markeasia James and Dante Walker were taken into custody last week.

Harris’ mother Tawanna Campbell expressed her sorrow for her child and the lives of the suspects. “It’s a lose-lose situation. These children have lost their lives, my daughter has lost her life and they’re going to lose family. I’ve lost my family. It’s too much” she said.

Born Cordellious Dyess, Lil Dell is also being accused of aggravated assault, possession of an altered firearm and criminal mischief. The Pensacola Police Department is asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP.

Photo: