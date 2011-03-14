G-Unit Opens Office In Europe



50 Cent Opens UK Office

50 Cent‘s G-Unit records is taking a step in the direction of global expansion by partnering with PIAS Entertainment Group and opening a headquarter office in the UK.

“Last year we took the decision to restructure the label and begin to carve out it’s own world-wide distribution, marketing and promotions strategy, says Nikki Martin, Vice President, G-Unit Records & Entertainment. “After signing with EMI for North America we looked at who could help develop the brand in other key territories and we decided to partner with PIAS who shared our vision and passion for the music.”

UK music figurehead Dan Greenpeace is heading up the UK/European G-Unit office. Lloyd Banks’, The Hunger For More 2‘ is the first record to be released, and will be officially available across the water March 21.

PIAS is an international licensing, distribution, sales and marketing company founded in 1982, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.