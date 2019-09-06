Bank To Foreclose On Juelz Santana’s Home While Rapper Is In Prison

Banks give no f*cks when it comes to getting their dough. Julez Santana‘s New Jersey condo will be foreclosed on while the rapper is in prison.

Damn.

The bank is moving to foreclose the Dipset rapper’s New Jersey condo immediately after he allegedly failed to pay the mortgage since July 2018 and never responded to its requests for payment.

Per Bossip:

Wells Fargo Bank filed court papers July 29 asking that the judge put Santana in default, saying that he had ample time to answer their suit but never did, the papers state. If approved, the default ruling will automatically put the married father’s condo in foreclosure and possibly have it auctioned in a Sheriffs Sale.

We exclusively revealed that the bank sued Santana – whose real name is Laron James – back in February, alleging that the rapper hadn’t paid the mortgage since July 2018, and wanted him out ASAP.

Juelz bought the 2,300 square foot condo in 2005 for $540,000 and financed it in part with a $486,000 mortgage with 8.5 percent interest rate, his mortgage states. He agreed to make monthly payments of $3,754 for 30 years to pay for the home. The property is now valued at $391,000, according to Zillow, and is located in a tony Northern New Jersey housing development that was once home to the Notorious BIG.

Interestingly, Juelz didn’t live in the home when he was out on bail, instead he was living with his then girlfriend/baby mama and now wife Kimbella.

Juelz Santana isn’t due out of jail until 2021.