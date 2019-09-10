LiveXLive Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Allied Esports

Live event streamer, LiveXLive announced its new multi-year partnership with Allied Esports. As part of the new deal, the two brands will create live Esports experiences at music festivals and events in the U.S. and around the world.

The new partnership between LiveXlive and Allied eSports will see the return of LiveXLive’s on-site installations in a new program called LiveZone. LiveXLive’s original concert series LiveXLive Presents will also be coming back as well. The two companies will kickstart their partnership at their first event in Las Vegas during the iHeart Music Festival. By coming together, they hope to combine the $9 billion in revenue the live music industry brings in with the $100-plus billion Esports generate.

Allied Esports will supply its fleet of mobile Esports venues, HyperX Esports Trucks that will serve as a hub for the LiveZone events. The trucks provide full event and production capabilities, crowd facing LED displays, player stations, and a VIP lounge.

Speaking on the new deal, Rob Ellin, Chairman, and CEO of LiveXLive stated:

“With this partnership, we are bringing the two fastest-growing live entertainment categories together, enhancing the experience for both consumers and brands. We’re also unifying two distinct communities — music fans and gaming fans — while at the same time continuing on our promise to provide the best in streaming entertainment to our core audience.”

Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports added:

“Esports and gaming represent an expansive and emerging audience that has been incredibly hard to reach by those targeting its demographic. Partnerships with forward-thinking companies like LiveXLive will allow us to continue to bridge the gap between esports and other entertainment industries and deliver high-end, brand-friendly experiences and content for consumers around the world.”

Sounds like a unique experience indeed.

—

Photo: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty