Megan Thee Stallion Trademarked “Hot Girl Summer”

If Megan The Stallion is about anything, she’s about her business. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper has trademarked her “Hot Girl Summer” slogan.

In a recent interview with V103 Jamz, Meg confirmed the trademark has been established.

Megan Thee Stallion says she was able to get her trademark request for “Hot Girl Summer” approved. She can now capitalize off of the phrase. 💕 pic.twitter.com/TWGw7AXjDN — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) September 21, 2019

“I really didn’t even know that it was gonna catch on how it did. It was just me talking shit, telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too, like as free as they can be,” she told Allure. “When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying, ‘Hey, are you having a Hot Girl Summer?’ I was like, ‘Hell no, Forever 21, you’re going to have to pay me.’ But I just wanted to get it trademarked because it’s me. It’s my thing.”

So now if you try to get a check for hopping on the “Hot Girl Summer” wave, you better clear it with her or cut a check—probably both.