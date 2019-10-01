Drizzy Is Lending “Air Drake” To The Sacramento Kings For Preseason Travel Needs

“Air Drake” will be racking up frequent flyer miles without Drizzy onboard. The Athletic reports that the 6 God was generous enough to let the Sacramento Kings use his $200 million private Boeing 767 during the preseason.

Instead of opting to use the same Boeing 767 that Team USA used to fly to the FIBA world championships, the Kings chose to travel to in style. They also probably didn’t want any of the bad luck that USA basketball team left on the onboard after failing to even get a medal at the tournament.

Thanks to Drake’s relationship with King’s owner Vivek Ranadive, the entire roster and coaching staff will tackle the 20-hour flight to Mumbai on Aubrey’s private jet. The team will depart Monday evening making a stop in London to refuel before landing in India to where they will take on the Pacers October 5, and 6.

Speaking with NBC Sports California, The King’s organization stated:

“Yesterday, out of consideration for the comfort of the players given the travel time required to make this historic trip to India, the Kings finalized an additional aircraft for the players and several members of the coaching staff.”

So how will the King’s players pass the time on the long as hell flight? Marvin Bagley will work on his next music project.

“I might have to write a new album in that 18-hour flight, it’s going to be a long one. I’m definitely going to have my pen and pad ready.”

There is one issue though, any players looking to use their smartphones, or iPads will be in trouble. The luxurious jet does not have Wi-Fi. One player thinks that could be a positive, Buddy Hield suggests it would be the perfect opportunity for his teammates to talk and bond with each other.

Photo: Isaiah Trickey / Getty