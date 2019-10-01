Pharoahe Monch’s Debut LP ‘Internal Affairs’ Will Be Available On Streaming Platforms

Pharoahe Monch broke out on his own in 1999 after three acclaimed albums with his former group, Organized Konfusion with his debut solo album, Internal Affairs. After the album was pulled from shelves due to a sampling clearance issue, the album will be released again to streaming platforms and on vinyl to commemorate the album’s 20th anniversary.

Internal Affairs was released on October 19, 1999, via legendary underground Hip-Hop label Rawkus Records and Priority Records, bolstered by the thumping Lee Stone and Monch-produced “Simon Says” track. That song actually is the reason for the album’s disappearance from mainstream retail outlets due to the sampling of the theme music from the Godzilla films.

Taking to Instagram, Monch shared news of the rerelease to his fans along with an upcoming Kennedy Center performance in Washington on October 17.

Check out the post below and congrats to Pharoahe Monch for securing his legacy and well-deserved bag!

—

Photo: Getty