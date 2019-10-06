Travis Scott Vehemently Denies Cheating Via IG Live, So He Must Be Telling The Truth

Travis Scott, and his possible philandering, has been all the chatter since news broke he and Kylie Jenner are on the outs. However, the Texas rapper took to Instagram Live to vehemently deny that he cheated on his “self-made” baby mama.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” wrote the “Antidote” rapper on IG.

#TravisScott denies cheating allegations and says that he’s focusing on his life, music, and family. #kyliejenner pic.twitter.com/G8aOEcbh2s — BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 4, 2019

Twitter detectives allegedly found the mistress, a woman named Kar. However, she also denies ever linking with Scott.

"Yungsweetro" posted something about rumors between Travis Scott and her. She said everything is fake. Waht do you think?💆 pic.twitter.com/M6VkdNQRnr — BADGALIGGY👑🍒 (@Badgaliggy) October 3, 2019

Will Kylie and Travis be back together by the end of 2019 or nah?