Sing A Song: Tekashi 6ix9ine To Be Sentenced In December

Tekashi 6ix9ine wove spectacular tales from the stand, landing his former associates sure to be substantial jail sentences. The Brooklyn rapper will be learning his own fate in December.

According to Page Six, Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, will be sentenced on Dec. 18.

Initially, the “Gummo” rapper was facing at least 47 years in the bing on federal conspiracy charges. However, since he was a cooperating witness, his sentence will likely substantially be shortened. So much so, that some are speculating he might be walking free as early as 2020.

The backlash against Tekashi was swift, with many slandering the rap troll for his snitching ways. However, some people, like Irv Gotti and himself, believe that in this day and age he may actually be able to continue his rap career. But, many more thing dude better get rid of those tattoos and enter the witness protection program.

Whatever he does, standing next to Tekashi 6ix9ine at any given time may be a bad idea.