Dame D.O.L.L.A. AKA Damian Lillard Obliterates Shaquille O’Neal With 2nd Diss Track

Ever since his appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Damian Lillard has been embroiled in a rap beef with Shaquille O’Neal. With Shaq dropping two diss tracks, Dame D.O.L.L.A. has fired back with a new set of bars that should be ended here.

For those keeping scores, the Big Aristotle threw the first shot to which Lillard fired back with an effortless rebuttal. Shaq returned fire with another track but the latest track from Dame, “I Rest My Case,” should definitely state who is truly the better rapper in this contest.

“You’s a clout chaser, even after all the success/Fake love on the camera, he capping all at the desk/Ghostwriters on deck, checkerboards, no chess/Hailing from the land of the muscle cars, no flex,” Dame raps in one set of bars.

Check out the full song below.

Photo: Getty