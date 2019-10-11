Prince Estate Demands Trump Stop Playing “Purple Rain” At His Klan Rallies

The Purple One would never. The estate of the late, great musician Prince wants the Donald Trump campaign to stop playing “Purple Rain at their rallies.

Here is the Trump Campaign using "Purple Rain" in Minneapolis last night, in breach of a promise made by a campaign lawyer to the estate over a year ago "that the campaign will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward.” https://t.co/LbVRryTlq0 pic.twitter.com/NsDz3hmFFX — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 11, 2019

The irony of them playing a song by a proud Black man at their glorified Klan rallies is something else. But anyway…

Cheeto’s campaign played “Purple Rain” at his rally in Minneapolis, and Prince’s estate immediately told them to cut it out.

“President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs,” read a tweet from Prince’s verified Twitter account. The message also contained a copy of a letter from 2018 with a letter from the Trump campaign acknowledging they wouldn’t play any Prince music, moving forward.

Right on cue with the Trump brand, they lied. Well, the Prince estate has the receipts, lawsuit on deck?

Stay tuned.