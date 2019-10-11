Amber Rose Gives Birth, Names Son Slash Electric

Amber Rose is officially a mother of two.

The news was announced by the proud father, Def Jam executive Alexander “AE” Edwards who took to his Instagram to share the first photo of his son with a heartfelt caption.

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤️ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar ❤️”

Amber Rose, who is already mom to 6-year-old Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, thoroughly documented her second pregnancy on her Instagram page, showing off her baby bump and even giving detailed updates on her health.

In May, she revealed via video post that she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that can have moms to be experiencing severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance.

“I said I was going to document this pregnancy a little bit more than I did with Sebastian,” Amber said in the May video, “Because with Sebastian I had hyperemesis and I have hyperemesis again with this baby. I want to be cute. I want to show off my belly, but I just can’t get off this couch! I’m tired, and I just want to barf all day, it’s just not fun. But it’s totally worth it.”

While fans celebrated the birth of Slash Electric, an obvious homage to Rose’s favorite rockstar (Slash from Guns N’ Roses), many fans on Twitter were a little taken-aback by the name. In true Black Twitter fashion, the celebratory tweets came with a few jabs at the new editions name with many fans showing their displeasure with the name.

nobody: not a single soul: wind blowing in the air: amber rose naming her son slash electric: all of us: pic.twitter.com/pUyPJxdVXG — “UNCLE” CR∆IG MCFLY (@SirCMcFly) October 11, 2019

Amber rose was pregnant for 38 months and the best name she could come up with was “Slash Electric” 😒 — bri-plastic🐐 (@beeYOUtiful__) October 11, 2019

Amber Rose named her son Slash Electric… pic.twitter.com/kpIHSPix0S — 4-1 ⚜️ (@trellI__) October 11, 2019

Amber Rose naming her son Slash Electric made me think of this video 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tbxLevkfKc — 4-1 ⚜️ (@trellI__) October 11, 2019

I followed Amber Rose her whole 10 Months of Pregnancy only for her to name her kid SLASH ELECTRIC!! pic.twitter.com/lDdb3P5OBH — Dionna. (@deex19__) October 11, 2019

Twitter jokes aside, we are happy that mom and baby are healthy and we send congrats to Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards on their new bundle of joy.

The baby is Edwards’ first child.