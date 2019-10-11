Today (Oct. 11) Wale finally dropped his first full length LP in a hot minute in Wow… That’s Crazy, and right on cue the DC rapper swung through The Breakfast Club with a somewhat defensive demeanor.

Sitting down with the morning trio, Wale proved to be one of the most entertaining interviews in a minute as he deflected questions about his love life throughout the interview while questioning everyone’s motives behind their questions. Even still though Wale went into an unknown Grammy experience, his anxiety issues, and why he feels like he’s a “light” in the music industry.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Wale on The Breakfast Club.

Wale believes that women (whether right or wrong ones) will always teach you a lot about yourself. He’s also “always been big on women’s intuition.” That being said Wale won’t confirm or deny that he’s in a relationship no matter how hard the morning trio tried to get him to admit something. Even though there’s rumors about him having a “lightskinned girlfriend,” later in the interview he refers to himself as an “eligible bachelor” when explaining why he clubs by himself. Then near the end of the interview he says “shout out to my lady though.” Dios mio…

Before Megan Thee Stallion became the star she is now, Wale was one of the first rappers to notice her talent and says “everything that I told her was gonna happen is happening now and I’m very proud of her.”

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »