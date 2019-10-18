Showtime & Rolling Stone To Produce Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries ‘Supervillain’

Tekashi 6nitch9ine‘s personal brand may be toxic when it comes to a future in the rap game, but people like 50 Cent still feel he’s capable of being ratings gold as now Rolling Stone and Showtime have teamed up to release a docuseries revolving around the rise and fall of the rainbow haired “gangsta” rapper.

According to Page Six Showtime and Rolling Stone are set to produce a three-part docuseries dubbed “Supervillain” which will be based on Stephen Witt’s Rolling Stone feature “The Rise and Fall of A Hip-Hop Supervillain.” Truth be told Tekashi’s personal story is all kinds of interesting as he went from a struggle rapper touring overseas looking for a break to becoming one of the hottest rappers in the game only to get kidnapped, beaten and threatened by the very people who helped him get the street cred he needed to pop all his sh*t.

In-between all of that he trolled other rappers to the heated point that his life was in danger in places like Los Angeles and Chicago, got into drama with fellow Brooklyn rapper Casanova, and allegedly hooked up with a rival rapper’s girlfriend. It wasn’t until the police arrested him and informed him that his manager wasn’t just allegedly planning on killing him, but was also hooking up with his baby mama that Tekashi decided to turn states evidence and not only gave up the farm, but other ranches he knew of.

Like him or not, he’s got a pretty compelling story.

No word on when “Supervillain” will debut but best believe people will be tuning in. Whether or not Tekashi is one of them remains to be seen when he’s sentenced next month in federal court.