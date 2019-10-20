Issa Rae Launches Label With Atlantic Records

Issa Rae is steadily securing all the bags. The Insecure star and Atlantic Records announced they have partnered to launch a new record label called Raedio.

The joint venture was announced on Friday (Oct. 18). Like the multimedia entity that is its founder, Raedio hopes to be what’s described as an “audio everywhere company” with its talent, and their music, being placed in platforms likes film and television shows, ads, podcasts and more.

If you’re even passingly familiar with Issa Rae’s talents, you know how important a clutch soundtrack is to her work. Case in point, Raedio handles music supervision services for HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show.

“Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” said Issa Rae in a press statement. “Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists.”

The label’s flagship artist is Haitian-American singer TeaMarrr, who of course dropped a new single, “Kinda Love,” to coincide with the announcement. Watch the video for TeaMarrr’s “Kinda Love” below.