Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty’s Wedding Was A Teaser, Bigger Production Eventually

Only close family was on hand to witness the event.

In case you missed it, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty got married on Tuesday. The nuptials were reportedly low key, but word is they have plans on holding a bigger wedding at a later date.

According to TMZ, “sources” says the couple got hitched in private home in Los Angeles and that the only people in attendance were the ministers and a few members from each of their immediate families.

No shame in that.

Also, the relative rush to seal the deal was due to their marriage license being set to expire soon—like last time. They had 90 days to get married and they had until the end of October. As for the proper wedding, there is no timetable at the moment.

But will it be on VH1?

