John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Trash Trump, Share 2020 Pick In ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover Story

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of the top power couples in entertainment today and both use their respective followings to uphold issues dear and important to them. In an upcoming cover story for Vanity Fair, the pair trash President Donald Trump and also reveal who they like for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

For its upcoming December issue, Vanity Fair profiles Legend and Teigen along with providing a cover shot of the family along with their two young children. Looking past the wholesome image, the story itself opens up with Teigen, a social media star, blasting President Donald Trump with her now-iconic “p*syy ass b*tch” Twitter jab that got a lot of traction. So much so that a friend framed the tweet that is on display along with family photos.

Just as she is online, Teigen presents herself as approachable and normal as one can be despite her fame, noting like others with home gyms that she never uses the facility. At the center of the piece, however, is how both Legend and Teigen, perhaps opposites in personality, help complete each other while their daughter and son add to their lives in ways their fame never will. And, and of course, Legend realizes how much his wife is beloved perhaps even more than he is but seems to relish in that.

Another highlight of the story is Legend calling Trump a “sh*tty human being” which precedes a revealing discussion about the couple’s support of Democratic Party candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, although Teigen also likes Sen. Kamala Harris.

