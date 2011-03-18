R. Kelly, Cee Lo And Robin Thicke Star In Playboy’s ‘Rock The Rabbit’ Campaign [Photos]

Cee Lo Green, R. Kelly And Robin Thicke ‘Rock The Rabbit’ For Playboy

For the fifth consecutive year, Playboy’s Rock the Rabbit program is blending rock, Hip-Hop, and electronic musicians with art and fashion in conjunction with the magazine’s April Music issue (on newsstands and online at www.playboydigital.com Friday, March 18).

For this year’s program, six of the Rock the Rabbit artists are featured in a fashion pictorial shot by legendary shutterbug Mick Rock in Playboy’s April issue, while the other artists appear in the online feature at www.rocktherabbit.com.

Six of the music industry’s biggest headliners appear in the magazine’s fashion pictorial— Robin Thicke, Chromeo, Cee Lo Green, Bryan Ferry, Deadmau5, and R. Kelly.

Additionally www.rocktherabbit.com offers fans an exclusive look at an additional 25 artists—an assortment of established, legendary, and up-and-coming musicians—with behind-the-scenes videos, interviews, and more.

Many of this year’s Rock the Rabbit bands and artists have put their own creative twists on the iconic Rabbit Head logo by creating t-shirts with their own unique designs—all available for purchase on the site. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase will benefit Music Unites, a non-profit organization dedicated to funding sustainable music education programs in underserved, inner-city communities.

Some of Music Unites’ notable supporters include Sting, Kate Nash, Mark Ronson, Melanie Fiona, and Peter Bjorn and John, just to name a few.

The artists that are showcased in this year’s online Rock the Rabbit feature include the following:

2 Door Cinema Club Jesse Malin Saving Abel Angela McCluskey Jessica Lea Mayfield Slim Jim Phantom of the Stray Cats Billy Duffy of The Cult Lemmy Kilmister Steve Jones Billy Morrison Lords of Brooklyn The Click Clack Boom Camp Freddy Mariachi el Bronx The Constellations DJ Tamara Sky Matt Sorum The Darling Stilettos DJ Vice Poet Namelife The Limousines House of Pain Pop. Control The Sounds James Blunt

Check out R. Kelly, Robin Thicke and Cee Lo ‘rocking the rabbit’ for Playboy below.

