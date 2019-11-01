CLOSE
HHW Premiere: MCM Pluto – “Wicked” [Video]

Peep the newest visual from Trap Soul artist MCM Pluto.

MCM Pluto

Source: West Visualzz / press handout

MCM Pluto’s gotten around in his young life and because of that wants to share some of his wisdom with anyone willing to listen and possibly relate.

Born in Kansas, raised in Oklahoma City, and currently residing in Dallas, the well-traveled young artist is ready to make his mark in the music game and today (Nov. 1), he continues to travel down the road to stardom with his latest release, “Wicked.” Highlighting how his fans adore him at his shows to pulling out stacks to show how far he’s come, MCM’s newest visual is proof that he’s going about his business the right way.

“The message of ‘Wicked’ is all summed up in the hook!,” says MCM. “The concept, simply, means life will not be good if you tried to mess with me or my people. I’m a very loyal person, so I take that seriously. I think most anyone can relate.”

Check out the latest work from MCM Pluto below and let us know if you’ll be bumping this to kick off the weekend, and you can spin it here too.

MCM Pluto

