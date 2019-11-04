Angie Martinez Reveals She Was In Severe Car Accident, Fractured Her Back

Prayers up for Angie Martinez. Today (Nov. 4), the renowned radio host announced that she was in a severe car accident but is recuperating despite a major injury.

According to Martinez, she suffered serious injuries to her back. She took to social media to make the announcement via a written statement.

“I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with the other morning,” reads the message. “I was in a severe car accident and sustained a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae. I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that.”

From the description of her physical trauma, Martinez is in for a long and painful recovery—and is lucky to be alive.

She added, “Wanted you all to hear it from me first and know that although this is a difficult time, I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back and better than ever soon! God bless and I deeply appreciate all love & prayers.”

Besides hosting her eponymously named show on Power 105, she also holds down Untold Stories of Hip Hop on We TV and is managed by Roc Nation. We sincerely wish Martinez a speedy recovery.