Angie Martinez To Host ‘Untold Stories of Hip Hop’ On WE tv

Angie Martinez will continue to proudly fly the flag of Hip-Hop with a new platform. She is launching a new series intended to uncover layers of some of the biggest moments of the culture.

As spotted on Page Six the radio personality has signed on as the host for a new show on WE tv. Titled The Untold Stories of Hip-Hop the tell-all series will the New York native asking some of the biggest talents to discuss some never before told happenings from their careers. The likes Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, Nelly, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Wyclef Jean, Ja Rule and Fat Joe are slotted to conduct interview with Angie.

“Hip hop music and culture is at the foundation of the WE tv brand, and as the genre’s influence only continues to grow and impact the world around us, it’s incredibly important to preserve these untold stories for the culture,” said Marc Juris, President of WE tv. “From our series that spotlight hip hop royalty to documentaries that share the true stories of artists throughout the industry, hip hop has formed who we are and we’re excited to take a closer look at the artists who’ve left their mark and at those who continue the legacy.”

From iconic rap verses to historic artist beefs, each hour-long episode will provide some revelations directly from the stars themselves. Angie Martinez will also serve as an executive producer.

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for iHeart- Power 105.1