Irv Gotti Finally Confirms He And Ashanti Were Smashing [Video]

Irv Gotti has never been one to bite his tongue but he has stayed forever evasive concerning a celebrity indiscretion. Now he has no chill.

As spotted on HipHopDX the record executive has long been romantically tied to Ashanti. While the rumors have persisted both he and the “Baby” songstress have denied any physical interactions—until now. On a recent visit to The Wendy Williams Show, Lorenzo admitted that the two were intimate after he separated from his wife. Naturally, Wendy couldn’t contain her inner joy as he spilled this never before brew of tea.

“When me and Deb separated, she caught me cheating — this is why I’m here. Ashanti is not a home wrecker, guys! Ashanti had nothing to do with me and Deb — Deb caught me when I was directing ‘I Cry’ in Baltimore” he explained. Gotti went into detail that he too fell victim to the classic girlfriend swoop down. “Deb being the vicious person she is, she came down unannounced. She said, ‘I’m Mrs. Lorenzo. Give me the room key.’ The door was latched, but she knows I’m in there. That’s what broke me and Deb up.”

But to hear the Tales producer tell it he did nothing wrong as he and his wife’s relationship was already a thing of the past. “I can’t mess with another girl until I sign the divorce papers?” he asked rhetorically.

You can watch the clip below.

Photo: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com