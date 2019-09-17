Irv Gotti Developing Movie About Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, 50 Cent Is In His Feelings

Irv Gotti is poised to possibly make the biggest executive comeback in recent history. The Murder Inc. founder is taking his talents to Tinseltown to tell the story of a good, but infamous friend.

Hot New Hip Hop is reporting that Lorenzo is working on a film on the notorious Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff. He announced it during a recent interview with The Outlawz Radio Show. The move seems like a no brainer for the Murder Inc. CEO as he has a longstanding friendship with the convicted felon. So much so his record label suffered due to their alliance when the feds raided their offices for suspicion on money laundering. For those living under a rock Supreme was one of the most infamous drug traffickers in New York City during the 1980’s.

His operation, aptly called The Supreme Team, owned a large share of the crack distribution in Queens. It is reported that his crew was responsible for over 1 billion in narcotics sales during the crack era. History has shown that with all that cold hard cash comes violence and his rise to power was no different. Police allege that several bodies fell at the request of McGriff.

One person who is not fan of the project is none other than 50 Cent. To complicate his longstanding beef with Murder Inc. it has been rumored that ‘Preme order the hit on Curtis that left him shot nine times on May 24, 2000. Additionally he was also connected in having a hand in Jam Master Jay’s murder. As expected Fif took to social media to troll his Irv. “Y’all not even from South Side, get the f*** outta here. I’m doing that story with Bimmy at STARZ. LOL get ya weight up” he wrote.

Currently McGriff is serving a life sentence in high-security federal prison in Virginia for murder-for-hire.

