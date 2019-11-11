A$AP Rocky To Return To Sweden For First Time Since Conviction

2019 was a year of several ups and downs for A$AP Rocky. Pretty Flacko will soon have to face the country that almost ended his career and personal life.

Page Six is reporting that the Harlem native has been booked to perform at the Ericsson Globe venue in Stockholm. He will return to Sweden after receiving “tremendous support from the Swedish fans”. The move has come as a complete surprise to the Hip-Hop community as he once vowed never to return. Considering his harrowing experience we don’t really blame him for his original stance.

In July he and his entourage were booked for assault after two locals claimed they were assaulted by their bodyguard. Footage once posted to his Instagram account seemed to show that the two Swedes were actually the aggressors. Although Rocky was convicted of the crime he was eventually released in early August.

“I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT. I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME.” he wrote at the time of his release.

The show is scheduled for December 11.

Photo: WENN.com