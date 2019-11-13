Coon Clemency: Kodak Black Asks Judge For Mercy In Gun Case

Kodak Black is finally playing nice with the legal system but it might be too late. He is asking for sympathy for an upcoming hearing.

Bossip is exclusively reporting that the rapper has pleaded to a judge that he be given the lightest sentence possible when it comes to his federal gun charges. The Florida native admitted to lying on a gun application knowing he was forbidden to purchase firearms since he is on bond for a rape accusation.

The website reports that last week his legal team filed paperwork asking the magistrate to only hit him with three to three and a half years which is the minimum for that level of conviction. His lawyers are alleging the crime was pure deception and not possession. They argue the “ZEZE” MC was facing death threats from rival gangs thus the need for firearms. Considering that the maximum sentence for his wrongdoings is 10 years, Kodak is at least thinking ahead.

The judgement is expected to be served this week.

Photo: Getty Images